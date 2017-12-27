A man was fatally shot in East San Jose late Wednesday, and the suspects were still on the loose, police said. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

A man was fatally shot in East San Jose late Wednesday, and the suspects were still on the loose, police said.

Arriving officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the driveway of a home in the 2500 block of Van Winkle Lane, near Capitol Expressway and Story Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



The identity of the victim was not released pending the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirmation the victim’s identity and notification of next of kin.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

