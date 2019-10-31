Police Respond to Reported Shooting at Orinda Home

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a residential neighborhood in Orinda late Thursday night on reports of a shooting, according to Contra Costa County officials.

The call came in about 11 p.m. for a scene in the 100 block of Lucile Way, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two agencies are currently investigating a multiple shooting.

Witnesses at the scene have told NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd that the shooting happened during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental. Witnesses said that attendees at the party included Laney College students. Police have not confirmed these witness statements.

No further details were available.