Police Respond to Reported Shooting at Orinda Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published Oct 31, 2019 at 11:49 PM

    Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a residential neighborhood in Orinda late Thursday night on reports of a shooting, according to Contra Costa County officials.

    The call came in about 11 p.m. for a scene in the 100 block of Lucile Way, police said.

    According to the Sheriff's Office, two agencies are currently investigating a multiple shooting.

    Witnesses at the scene have told NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd that the shooting happened during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental. Witnesses said that attendees at the party included Laney College students. Police have not confirmed these witness statements. 

    No further details were available.

