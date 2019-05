Officers respond to a reported shooting on Highway 101 near Candlestick Point in San Francisco. (May 27, 2019)

Police responded to reports of shots fired on or near southbound Highway 101 at Candlestick Point in San Francisco on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The report came in about 5:10 p.m. on police activity that started on San Francisco city streets and continued on the freeway as far south as San Bruno, the CHP said.

The police activity brought southbound traffic to a standstill.

No further details were available.