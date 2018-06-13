Police are investigating a shooting and searching for an armed suspect Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley.
Officers have set up a perimeter around Prince Street, Shattuck Avenue, Emerson and Wheeler streets. The area is closed to motorists and pedestrians while police search and investigate.
Police at 11:30 a.m. received a report of a person screaming in the 2100 block of Essex Street. When officers arrived found a person suffering from a gunshot.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
Police Activity: 2100 block of Essex Street. Please Avoid the area.https://t.co/0qK6n0M0w9pic.twitter.com/XMzfh3uJVr
— Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) June 13, 2018