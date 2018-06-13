Police search for an armed suspect following a shooting in Berkeley. (June 13, 2018)

Police are investigating a shooting and searching for an armed suspect Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley.

Officers have set up a perimeter around Prince Street, Shattuck Avenue, Emerson and Wheeler streets. The area is closed to motorists and pedestrians while police search and investigate.

Police at 11:30 a.m. received a report of a person screaming in the 2100 block of Essex Street. When officers arrived found a person suffering from a gunshot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.