Police Search for Suspect Who Fired Gun Inside Concord Mall - NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Suspect Who Fired Gun Inside Concord Mall

No one was hurt in the shooting at the Sunvalley Mall, according to police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    Concord Police Department
    Concord police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a gun inside the Sunvalley Mall. (Dec. 17, 2018)

    Concord police are searching for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun inside the Sunvalley Mall Sunday afternoon.

    Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun near the Cinnabon store, and as he was picking it up, he fired one shot.

    No one was hurt in the shooting, which was reported around 4 p.m., according to police.

    The suspect, who was captured on a surveillance camera wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and plaid jacket, left the mall with a woman, police said.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lt. Michael Kindorf at 925-671-3020. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 925-603-5836.

