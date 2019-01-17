Police Searching For 3 Women Who Stole Jackets in Berkeley

Surveillance images of suspects in robbery at Berkeley store last week. (Jan. 17, 2019)

Police in Berkeley are looking for three women in two bold grab and go thefts.

In both incidents, the women made off with thousands of dollars in clothing, and both cases were caught on camera.

The owner of Young’s Backpacks in Berkeley says he was just closing up shop for the evening, about 5:40 p.m., last Wednesday when three women entered the store, not to shop but to steal. And it was all caught on camera.

Young Min shows the footage of how three women helped themselves to his merchandise last week, grabbing all the jackets they could carry before heading for the door. When he tried to stop them, they knocked him down, kicking and hitting him.

The 75-year-old was no match for the three large suspects.

"Strong, maybe six feet, 200 pounds," Min said.

He suffered cuts and bruises on his arms, knees and face, he said.

Police hope someone sees the video and will recognize the suspects. Witnesses describe the women as African-American, 18-25 years old, with heavy builds.

Min hopes police find the women who he says made off with 89 jackets before they strike again.