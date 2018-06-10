Armed Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in El Sobrante

Police surround an El Sobrante neighborhood where they were negotiating with a gunman on the roof of a house Sunday. (June 10, 2018)

Part of an East Bay neighborhood was evacuated Sunday evening as police negotiated with an armed man on the roof of a house for more than eight hours before taking him into custody.

The standoff, which began about 3 p.m. in El Sobrante, involved a man with a rifle who was pointing the weapon at nearby homes and people on La Colina Road, according to witnesses. One neighbor said he heard the man making racist remarks and saying he had a lot of guns.

Police and Contra Costa sheriff's deputies surrounded the home and blocked off streets leading to that part of the neighborhood. When the incident started, officers had gone door to door to evacuate residents or tell them to take cover.

The suspect was not identified, and no other information was available.

No injuries were reported.