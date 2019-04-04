"Jack Rose and Bramble & Bier is now closed. We appreciate all the love and support that we’ve had from you all over the years," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Jack Rose Libation House, a popular literary-themed craft cocktail bar that popped up next to Saratoga four years ago, announced its closure Tuesday.

Fans despaired on social media after the announcement, asking if the bar would reopen at a different location. One patron said they traveled over a 100 miles from Sacramento to sip their last "Jack Rose" drink, and another mentioned meeting their future partner at the bar.

"We wish to thank all our loyal customers for their patronage as well as the incredible team of employees which helped us garner awards such as Best Craft Cocktail bar in Silicon Valley for 4 years in a row," the bar said on its website, where it also announced the closure of bar restaurant Bramble & Beer. "Thanks for the memories!"

The upscale, bedroom community of Monte Sereno annexed the 4.5-acre site in June 2018 and approved 36 single-family homes and a hillside preserve at the location, which was occupied by La Hacienda Inn and its restaurant through the 1990s.

"Those of us who are in our 50s, probably went to our prom dinner there," city planner Jean Hamilton said.

Monte Sereno is entirely zoned for residential use, according to Hamilton, and its only other structures are City Hall, a public elementary school and a church. Monte Sereno has no plans to replace the bar.