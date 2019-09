CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

A traffic alert has been issued in Contra Costa County after a possible explosive device was found Sunday, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Contra Costa tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. that a suspicious abandoned vehicle that may have an explosive device was located off westbound Highway 4.

Traffic is currently being directed off westbound Highway 4 at Contra Loma Street and L Street.

