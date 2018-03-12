A possible hazardous material inside a home prompted precautionary evacuations in a Morgan Hill neighborhood late Monday, according to Morgan Hill police.

The incident was reported a little after 8 p.m. on McLaughlin Court, about a block from Britton Middle School, police said.

Police responded to reports of a small explosion around 6 p.m. Witnesses saw debris and smoke coming from the backyard of a home on McLaughlin, police said. The house is right behind the Morgan Hill Pre-School Academy.

One person at the home was arrested on unknown charges.

About 12-15 homes were included in the evacuation for about three hours.

No further details were available.