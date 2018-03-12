Possible Hazmat in Morgan Hill Home Prompts Evacuations: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Possible Hazmat in Morgan Hill Home Prompts Evacuations: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City

    A possible hazardous material inside a home prompted precautionary evacuations in a Morgan Hill neighborhood late Monday, according to Morgan Hill police.

    The incident was reported a little after 8 p.m. on McLaughlin Court, about a block from Britton Middle School, police said.

    Police responded to reports of a small explosion around 6 p.m. Witnesses saw debris and smoke coming from the backyard of a home on McLaughlin, police said. The house is right behind the Morgan Hill Pre-School Academy.

    One person at the home was arrested on unknown charges.

    About 12-15 homes were included in the evacuation for about three hours.

    No further details were available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices