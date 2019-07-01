2 Possibly Exposed to Sarin at Facebook Mailing Facility: FD

At least two people may have been possibly exposed to sarin at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park, fire officials said Monday.

According to the Menlo Park Fire District, the two people are not showing any symptoms of being poisoned at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines sarin as a "human-made chemical warfare agent classified as a nerve agent."

A hazmat crew is at the scene and testing the material the people were exposed to.

The material came to the facility in a package, according to the fire district.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.