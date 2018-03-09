Police are investigating a robbery and possible shooting Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Officers responded before 1:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery where a single car forced a silver Hyundai to stop on the southbound Interstate 280 connector to Highway 101. Officials say suspects got out and broke car windows and stole from the vehicle occupants.

The Uber driver who was pinned on I-280 says the passenger was a jeweler who was picked up in the Tenderloin. The driver noticed a white car following them as they entered the freeway and soon after got in front of them and forced them to stop. Another car then pinned them from behind as well.

The driver says men got out of their cars and went over to break the car windows. They stole the driver's phone and the jewelry belonging to the passenger.

An investigation shows the victims appeared to be targeted.

California Highway Patrol officials said a gun was brandished during the incident. Shell casings have also been found on the freeway.

The connector from southbound Interstate 280 to southbound Highway 101 was shut down due to the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.