Car Robbery Shuts Down Portion of Highway 101 and I-280 in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Gunman Holding Hostages in Yountville
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Car Robbery Shuts Down Portion of Highway 101 and I-280 in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Car Robbery Shuts Down Portion of Highway 101 and I-280

    Police are investigating a robbery and possible shooting Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Police are investigating a robbery and a possible shooting Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

    Officers responded before 1:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery where a single car forced a silver Hyundai to stop on the southbound Interstate 280 connector to Highway 101. Officials say suspects got out and broke car windows and stole from the vehicle occupants.

    The Uber driver who was pinned on I-280 says the passenger was a jeweler who was picked up in the Tenderloin. The driver noticed a white car following them as they entered the freeway and soon after got in front of them and forced them to stop. Another car then pinned them from behind as well. 

    The driver says men got out of their cars and went over to break the car windows. They stole the driver's phone and the jewelry belonging to the passenger. 

    An investigation shows the victims appeared to be targeted.

    California Highway Patrol officials said a gun was brandished during the incident. Shell casings have also been found on the freeway.

    The connector from southbound Interstate 280 to southbound Highway 101 was shut down due to the investigation.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices