Roll for the seaside hamlet on Oct. 13 and 14, 2018 for stupendous squash-mazing sights.

The 48th annual Pumpkin Festival kicked off Saturday in the "World Pumpkin Capital" and one of the highlights include a 2,170-pound pumpkin.

Countless right orange fruits were laid out on the field near Main Street between Miramontes and Spruce Streets in Half Moon Bay, welcoming vistors from across the Bay Area.

From pumpkin arts to pumpkin ice cream to Jack-O-tini pumpkin cocktail, there's something for everyone.

Steve Daletas of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, will be showing off his winner of the 45th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off: a massive pumpkin that weighs 2,170 pounds.

"This all started with one special seed and a whole lot of work," said Daletas, who raises giant pumpkins as a hobby. "We were really blessed it was sunny almost every day."

It was the second-heaviest pumpkin ever weighed at the 40-year-old California event, but it was still far from a U.S. record. That was set just last month when a grower in New Hampshire produced a pumpkin weighing more than 2,500 pounds.

The record for heaviest pumpkin in the world was set last year at a competition in Europe. A Belgium grower's winning whopper came in at just over 2,600 pounds.

The Half Moon Bay Arts & Pumpkin festival is held Oct. 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the admission is free.