WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Surveillance video shows a man forcefully slamming a puppy onto the ground in San Francisco.

San Francisco police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted for felony animal cruelty after he is seen on video forcefully slamming a four-month-old puppy onto the floor.

The puppy was named Prince and did not survive his injuries, police said.

Police have identified San Francisco-resident Delos Pierre Gallon as the suspect. He is also wanted on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping.

Gallon has a prior arrest for firearms violations and should be considered dangerous, police said.

The incident appears to have started with an argument between Gallon and a female victim in a store on Turk Street. Police said Gallon threw canned goods at the victim and then grabbed her puppy, a Cocker Spaniel, from the arms of another person. Video shows Gallon then slamming the puppy onto the store floor.

Anyone who sees Gallon should call 911. Anyone with information on the incident should contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.



