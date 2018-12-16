Raiders' Chance for Consecutive Wins Slips Away

Raiders QB Derek Carr (No. 4) loses the ball as he's sacked Sunday in a loss to the Bengals. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When Dan Carlson kicked a field goal for the Raiders with just over five minutes remaining Sunday, it appeared Oakland was poised to perhaps pick up a second straight victory for the first time in 2018.

Carlson’s 40-yard kick put the Raiders within seven points of the Bengals in Cincinnati with plenty of time to get another score (or two).

But the Bengals quickly dashed those hopes.

Alex Erickson returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards, and two plays later the Bengals had a touchdown to push their advantage to 30-16. Unable to do anything offensively for the rest of the game, the Raiders took yet another loss this season to fall to 3-11. The loss keeps alive their dubious honor of staying in the race for the right to pick first overall in the NFL draft next spring.

The Bengals jumped on top 17-0, forcing the Raiders to play catch-up all day.

The Raiders cut the Bengals lead to 17-7 in the second quarter on Derek Carr’s 1-yard TD pass to tight end Lee Smith, but couldn’t manage another touchdown, getting only three field goals from Carlson.

Carr was 21-of-38 for 263 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions (his ninth straight game without a pick), but he was sacked five times and lost a fumble. His top targets were wide receiver Jordy Nelson (six catches, 88 yards) and running back Jalen Richard (five for 67).

The Raiders outgained the Bengals in yards, 297-240 but could manage just 68 of those on the ground and lost two fumbles while converting just 21 percent of third-down opportunities.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, meanwhile, helped Cincinnati control the ball by rushing for 129 yards and two TDS, picking up 4.8 yards per carry.

The Raiders’ next game is on Christmas Eve when they play host to the Denver Broncos at home on Monday night.