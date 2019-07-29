Raiders Have Big Expectations for Their Biggest Man

Former Patriots tackle Trent Brown (No. 77, above in 2018), is impressing his new Raiders teammates. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Trent Brown could be a big piece – literally – in the Raiders’ plans for a much better 2019 season.

The right offensive tackle, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 380 pounds, is in his first training camp with Oakland after a solid year in New England, where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. The Raiders made him the NFL’s highest-paid tackle in March when they gave him a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $66 million.

Already, Brown has a fan in quarterback Derek Carr, who says Brown is "real quiet" but "just comes in and works."

If Brown can protect Carr from the right side and second-year left tackle Kolton Miller can protect the quarterback on the other end of the line, Oakland’s passing game could be much better than it was in 2019.

On Sunday, just days into training camp, Brown told reporters he’s eager to get better and better.

"I mean, I just, I just want more," Brown said. "I feel like people think I’ll get the money and then just become lazy, but no, I want another huge contract. I want more rings. You know what I mean? I want more of everything. I’m thirsty for it."

Brown, a seventh-round draft choice of the 49ers out of Florida in 2015, was a full-time starter for San Francisco for two seasons before going to New England, where he flourished as a left tackle. Now he’s back at right tackle – where he played with the 49ers – and is eager to show the entire league how good he is.

"I just feel like I’ve been put on the back burner my whole life," Brown told Raiders.com. "Me, just from being a seventh-round draft pick to now. And even through the process, people try to dim my light."

Carr believes Brown will be a huge plus.

"I didn’t think our tackles could get bigger," he told Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "When he walks into a room, he has to duck under every doorway. Usually you see a big guy like that and they’re not as quick, they don’t have that burst, but man, he has such a burst. He’s a Super Bowl champ. He played left tackle as a Super Bowl champ. That’s pretty impressive."