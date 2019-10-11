Raiders Move on From Another Wide Receiver

J.J. Nelson (No. 15) appeared in just two games for the Raiders this season. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Raiders’ receiving corps remains fluid. After just five games, players have come and gone as head coach Jon Gruden searches for a combination he likes.

The latest wideout to be ejected is veteran J.J. Nelson, the former Arizona Cardinal who made the Raiders roster with a good training camp, earned a starting role, yet played in only two games, battled an injury and was released Thursday after catching just four passes for 36 yards, one reception good for a 29-yard touchdown play in a loss to the Vikings in Week 3.

That, however, was the last time Nelson played for the Raiders.

Now former Buffalo Bills starter Zay Jones, acquired in a trade this past week, is expected to start for the 3-2 Raiders after this bye week, when they resume play on Sunday, Oct. 20, vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Taking Nelson’s spot on the roster is Marcell Ateman, who played in Oakland’s victory over the Chicago Bears in London this past Sunday, was waived to make room for Jones, and now is back with the team.

Nelson joins Antonio Brown and Ryan Grant on the list of departed veteran wide receivers since Week 1 of the regular season.

Nelson, a fifth-round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2015 by Arizona, caught 81 passes for the Cardinals over four seasons, with 10 touchdowns, but is now unemployed.

Nelson signed a free-agent deal worth as much as $1 million with the Raiders.