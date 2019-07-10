Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Josh Jacobs

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (above, scoring a touchdown) has signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just when it appeared that first-round pick Josh Jacobs might be headed toward a training-camp holdout, the Raiders came to terms with the former Alabama standout running back.

The team announced Tuesday night that Jacobs — the Raiders' lone remaining draft choice not yet signed — agreed to a deal and will be expected to report for the start of training camp in late July.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Jacobs has signed a four-year deal worth as much as $11.9 million, with a fifth-year team option.

So, when training camp begins, Jacobs will be able to compete immediately for a starting role. Rookies are expected to report for camp July 23.

The Raiders’ two other first-round picks, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram, already had agreed to terms.

Jacobs, a versatile 5-foot-10, 219-pounder, scored 15 touchdowns for Alabama in 2018, 11 coming on the ground, three as a pass receiver and one on special teams.