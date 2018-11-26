Rain Returning: Storm Systems Set to Soak Bay Area

Rounds of rain will move through tomorrow through the end of the week. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Umbrellas and rain boots will be put to work once again this week as two storms get set to soak the Bay Area with more rain.

The first storm system is slated to douse the region Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The second storm is slated to follow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain totals for Tuesday's storm are not expected to exceed 1 inch for any large cities across the Bay Area, according to the weather service. Santa Rosa is forecasted to pick up roughly three-quarters of an inch. San Francisco, Concord and Fairfield are projected to receive about one-third of an inch. San Jose and Livermore could accumulate a little more than two-tenths of an inch.

The second storm of the week on tap for late Wednesday into Thursday is expected to bring higher rainfall amounts to the region, with some areas picking up more than two inches of rain, the weather service reported. Santa Cruz could lead the way with just over 2 inches of rain. Santa Rosa and San Rafael are expected to collect just under 1.5 inches. San Francisco, San Jose, Concord and Livermore are all slated to welcome about 1 inch of rainfall.

A break in the rain is expected on Friday, but showers will likely return on Saturday.