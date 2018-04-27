Red Cross to Install Smoke Detectors in Bay Area Homes

The Red Cross will be installing smoke detectors in homes in fire-prone areas across the Bay Area and they're lookin for volunteers to help.

The "Sound the Alarm" home visits are to take place from April 28 through May 13, and the Red Cross look to install 2,000 of the alarms in homes from San Rafel to the Salinas Valley, and 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 cities across the U.S.

Volunteers will canvas at-risk neighborhoods, replace batteries in existing alarms and provide fire prevention and safety education, the Red Cross said.

The smoke detectors' battery will last homeowners around 10 years.

Lives can be saved by the smoke detectors, according to the Red Cross. That has been several people's experience during the North Bay wildfires that destroyed more than 8,400 homes and businesses.

"People think they have 5, 10 minutes but in reality, studies show you have two minutes. It’s important for families to have pre-thought. 'if my smoke alarm goes off, what am I going to do, where am I going to go, how am I going to get out,'" said Cynthia Shaw of Red Cross Northern California.

Approximately seven people die in a fire everyday, and there are 64,000 house fires every year in the U.S., according to the Red Cross.