What to Know Rep. Anna Eshoo, (D) CA, told NBC Bay Area she believes Robert Mueller has more to say and should testify before Congress

Rep. Eshoo represents Silicon Valley and has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993

Mueller said Wednesday he has nothing to add that isn't already spelled out in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election

A Bay Area Congressional Democrat has joined the ranks calling on Robert Mueller to testify before the House of Representatives.

Rep. Anna Eshoo told NBC Bay Area Thursday she believes the former special counsel investigating the Donald Trump's presidential campaign has more to share about his findings.

“I think he has one more duty to perform, and that is to testify before the Congress," Eshoo said. "I say that, because the American people respect him, and they need to hear him explain what he has in his report.”

On Wednesday, Mueller broke his long public silence in a brief news conference, saying that charging President Trump with a crime was "not an option" while emphasizing that he did not exonerate the president.

While Mueller did not rule out testifying before Congress, he suggested he wouldn't have more to say beyond what was already included in his report. Eshoo told NBC Bay Area she believes Mueller can still clarify his findings.

"He has one more duty to fulfill, and that is to answer the questions of the members of Congress, speak to his report, and educate the American people," Eshoo said. "The American people really do not know fully what that report contains."

Eshoo is visiting her district this week as Congress is in recess. She was at Stanford University Thursday afternoon, where she was holding a town hall on net neutrality.