Rep. Ro Khanna to Pursue Protections For Internet Users - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Rep. Ro Khanna to Pursue Protections For Internet Users

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rep. Ro Khanna to Pursue Protections For Internet Users
    NBC Bay Area
    Ro Khanna holds a town hall Sunday at Independence High School in San Jose to discuss internet users rights. (April 22, 2018)

    A South Bay congressman wants a bill of rights for internet users similar to the one provided to airline passengers.

    Days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill about the Cambridge Analytica data breach, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi asked U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing most of Silicon Valley, to draft a new bill to outline just what users rights should be.

    On Sunday, he held a town hall at Independence High School in San Jose, saying he'll be engaging with Silicon Valley tech giants Google, Facebook and Apple for input.

    "I believe internet users have a right to their own data," Khanna said.

    Experts say the bill of rights would be a major test for just how much regulation Silicon Valley tech companies would support.

    According to the events section on his website, Khanna will be holding another town hall on May 2 in Cupertino, where Apple is based.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices