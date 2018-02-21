Report Says San Francisco is Nation's 9th Dirtiest City, But NYC Takes the Cake - NBC Bay Area
Report Says San Francisco is Nation's 9th Dirtiest City, But NYC Takes the Cake

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Published at 5:56 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated at 5:57 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018

    File Image of trash on the street. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

    San Francisco’s dirty, really dirty, but not as dirty as New York and Los Angeles combined, according to a new report.

    In an infographic released by BusyBee, a cleaning service in NYC, San Francisco has a dirtiness index of 189.03, ranking 9th among the 40 cities included in the report. San Francisco also ranked 5th with a litter index of 210.2 — homes with trash, litter or junk on the streets or any properties within a half block.

    Despite how dirty San Francisco may seem to many residents New York took the cake as No.1 in dirtiness, litter and pests index. New York scored a total of 427.9 in dirtiness, 904.2 in litter and 2,275 in pests.

    Los Angeles followed NYC at No.2 with a dirtiness index of 317.8.

    The report was compiled through data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the American Housing Survey and the U.S. Census Bureau to create a metric used to determine which metropolitan areas are the dirtiest. 

    The Dirtiest Cities in the United States | Busy Bee Cleaning Service | Infographic
    Infographic created by bbcleaningservice.com

