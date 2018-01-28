A Richmond police officer who was trying to break up a sideshow suffered serious injuries early Sunday when one of the drivers peeled away from the sideshow and struck the law enforcement official, according to police.

The officer, who has been with the department for eight years, is recovering in the hospital after sustaining broken bones, cuts and road rash, according to police. The suspects managed to escape and have yet to be apprehended.

The scene unfolded shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Marina Bay Parkway near Regatta Boulevard, according to police. Arriving officers found about 40 to 50 cars in the area.

As officers tried to stop some of the cars for vehicle code violations, one of the cars accelerated, striking the officer who was on foot and launching him onto the hood and windshield of the car, according to police.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a black sedan, sped away from the scene and was last seen driving southbound along Marina Bay Parkway, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time, according to police.

A number of other vehicles involved in the sideshow were impounded, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 510-621-1578.

Further information was not available.