SF Attorney Arrested on Child Porn Charges: Police - NBC Bay Area
SF Attorney Arrested on Child Porn Charges: Police

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 4:13 PM PST on Dec 26, 2017 | Updated at 7:35 PM PST on Dec 26, 2017

    Michael Connell

    A San Francisco attorney was arrested last week on suspicion of child pornography possession and distribution, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

    Michael Connell, 66, was taken into custody Thursday at his home in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue in San Francisco. police said. During a search of Connell's home, investigators found a laptop computer that stored child pornography videos and images.

    Connell was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.

    SFPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which began the investigation in August, said Connell had been uploading and trading graphic child porn videos and images through a chat messenger application.

    Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Connell should contact the department's Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.

