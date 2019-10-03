SF District Attorney George Gascon to Resign Before End of Term - NBC Bay Area
SF District Attorney George Gascon to Resign Before End of Term

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon announced to his staff Thursday he will resign his post before his term is up at the end of the year, officials with the DA's office confirmed.

    Gascon sent a letter to his staff, saying in part he has "decided it’s time for me to move on to a new opportunity." The letter goes on to say he and his wife will return to Los Angeles to rejoin family there and "explore a run for District Attorney."

    The letter says he tendered his resignation to Mayor London Breed, effective Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

    Cristine DeBerry, Gascon's chief of staff, will take over as interim DA, according to the letter.

