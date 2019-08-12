SF Family's Loved One Recovers From Shooting in Philippines

Bay Area friends and family of journalist Brandon Lee were leaning on each other Monday night while the 37-year-old father was recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Philippines. Jean Elle reports. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Bay Area friends and family of journalist Brandon Lee were leaning on each other Monday night while the 37-year-old father was recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Philippines.

Longtime friend Carlo Montemayor said Lee started getting death threats five years ago when he began working with the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance. The group helps indigenous people protect their land.

"Brandon was someone who wanted to do what's right even in the face of threats on his life," Montemayor said.

Lee's mother wrote letters to U.S. officials in 2015 asking for protection for her son. Last week, someone shot Lee outside his home.

Loved ones are still concerned about his safety while his community raises money for his family.

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar is calling on members of Congress to condemn the shooting and make sure the U.S. Embassy gives Lee protection.

"When it happens to a native San Franciscan, a native Sunset district resident, it brings the issue closer to home," Mar said.