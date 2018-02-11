San Francisco police said they arrested an animal cruelty and auto burglary suspect thought to have tossed a Chihuahua to its death Saturday from the seventh floor of a parking garage.

Wakeen Best, 35, of San Francisco was arrested Sunday after a police sergeant spotted him near Polk and Bush streets.

Police said that at about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of Stockton Street after someone called to report an auto burglary and a dead dog.

The victim had returned to that location to find Dunky, his 4-year-old Chihuahua in the hands of another person.

Dunky had been in the victim's car so the victim first thought Dunky got out of the car and fell from the seventh floor of the parking garage.

But instead the victim found that his vehicle had been broken into.

Police allege the victim found blood and broken glass throughout his vehicle and saw that someone had rummaged through the glove compartment.

When police arrived they allegedly found a trail of blood leading to a ledge where Dunky was thrown to the street below.

Police said they obtained video and audio evidence of the alleged offense from a dash camera.

Police said they recognized Best from previous encounters.

Animal Care and Control took Dunky into their care.

Police said they'll be seeking charges of burglary, animal cruelty, grand theft, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism, a probation violation, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a court order.