SF Man Arrested After Tossing Dog From 7th Floor of Garage: PD - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Man Arrested After Tossing Dog From 7th Floor of Garage: PD

By Bay City News

Published at 10:46 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018 | Updated at 11:30 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1438
    2
    Canada    		1416
    3
    Netherlands    		2215
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Secret 6 Ingredients to a Perfect Ski Vacation
    Dunky

    San Francisco police said they arrested an animal cruelty and auto burglary suspect thought to have tossed a Chihuahua to its death Saturday from the seventh floor of a parking garage.

    Wakeen Best, 35, of San Francisco was arrested Sunday after a police sergeant spotted him near Polk and Bush streets.

    Police said that at about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of Stockton Street after someone called to report an auto burglary and a dead dog.

    The victim had returned to that location to find Dunky, his 4-year-old Chihuahua in the hands of another person.

    Dunky had been in the victim's car so the victim first thought Dunky got out of the car and fell from the seventh floor of the parking garage.

    But instead the victim found that his vehicle had been broken into.

    Police allege the victim found blood and broken glass throughout his vehicle and saw that someone had rummaged through the glove compartment.

    When police arrived they allegedly found a trail of blood leading to a ledge where Dunky was thrown to the street below.

    Police said they obtained video and audio evidence of the alleged offense from a dash camera.

    Police said they recognized Best from previous encounters.

    Animal Care and Control took Dunky into their care.

    Police said they'll be seeking charges of burglary, animal cruelty, grand theft, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism, a probation violation, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a court order.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices