#SFGOpeningDay: Giants Host Mariners in 2018 Home Opener

By Brendan Weber

2 hours ago

The grass is cut. The dirt is raked. The lines are painted. It's time for regular season baseball at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Giants kick off their 2018 home campaign with a matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
