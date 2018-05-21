SFPD Holds Town Hall on May 11 Officer-Involved Shooting

The San Francisco Police Department held a town hall on Monday night to discuss the details of an officer-involved shooting May 11. Jean Elle reports. (Published Monday, May 21, 2018)

Police released bodycam footage from officers at the scene.

The shooting happened as officers were investigating an auto burglary at 12:59 a.m. near Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard, according to police.

The officers detained one suspect, and a second suspect fled on foot to the area of O'Farrell and Webster streets, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the actions of police were under review Monday.

The fleeing man allegedly got into a parked white Hyundai sedan and drove off in the vehicle. Police said a "series of events occurred" in the 1500 block of O'Farrell Street, including a collision between the suspect's vehicle and two police radio cars.

Police said an officer-involved shooting also happened at this location. No one was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and police pursued him to the area of Polk and McAllister streets, where the suspect stopped the car inside Civic Center Plaza, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. An officer who was injured in the 1500 block of O'Farrell Street was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

Police did not specify at the time as to how either person sustained the injuries.