SF's Chinese Community Feeling Targeted by Criminals

Members of San Francisco’s Chinese community believe they’re being targeted by criminals. But they claim police won’t give them the crime data that would confirm or refute it.

Just since January, there have been six to eight violent, high-profile incidents where the victims were Chinese residents.

The latest happened a few weeks ago in broad daylight when a community elder was picked up and dropped to the ground, his watch ripped off.

Residents living all over the city, say their sense of security is broken.

