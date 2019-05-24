SJPD Arrest Veterans Memorial Vandalism Suspect

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for vandalizing the San Jose Veterans Memorial Monday.

The San Jose Police Department arrested Martin Ruiz Vivanco, 39, Thursday on suspicion of vandalizing the Veterans Memorial on May 6.

Vivanco is believed to be the person responsible for spray painting the moniker "Snip" on the memorial located on Park Ave and Almaden Boulevard.

Investigative Hackers Steal Millions in Bay Area by Targeting Cellphones

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony vandalism and possession of vandalism tools, police said.

Martin Vivanco was arrested on suspicion of having vandalized the San Jose Veterans Memorial on May 6. (May 23, 2019)

Photo credit: San Jose Police Department

Anyone with any information regarding the crime can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).

Information leading to the conviction of the suspct may be eligible for a cash reward.