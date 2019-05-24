SJPD Arrest Veterans Memorial Vandalism Suspect

The San Jose Police Department arrested Martin Ruiz Vivanco, 39, Thursday on suspicion of vandalizing the Veterans Memorial on May 6.
Vivanco is believed to be the person responsible for spray painting the moniker "Snip" on the memorial located on Park Ave and Almaden Boulevard.
He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony vandalism and possession of vandalism tools, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the crime can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).
Information leading to the conviction of the suspct may be eligible for a cash reward.