SJPD Seeks Help Finding Veterans Memorial Vandalism Suspect

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for vandalizing the San Jose Veterans Memorial Monday.
Police said someone spray-painted the moniker “Snip” on the memorial located on Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard around 12:20 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tim Peterson of the San Jose Police Department's Street Crimes Unit at 408-277-4044. Those wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).