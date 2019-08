A vehicle fire blocks one of the bores of the Caldecott Tunnel. (Aug. 11, 2019)

An SUV caught fire inside the Caldecott Tunnel Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was able to escape unharmed, but the blaze engulfed the vehicle's engine compartment.

The CHP said the SUV at 10:36 a.m. became disabled in the first bore of the tunnel and then caught fire.

Crews doused the blaze and towed the vehicle away, according to the CHP. The bore reopened at 11:13 a.m.