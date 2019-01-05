San Francisco DMV Experiencing Technical Problems - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco DMV Experiencing Technical Problems

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    The San Francisco DMV field office is experiencing technical problems Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

    "The office is unable to process vehicle registration and driver license/ID transactions," CA DMV said on social media.

    Officials are working with the DMV's telecommunications carrier, according to the department.

    Daly City field office is honoring appointments, CA DMV said.

    DMV offices around the Bay Area and the state started to open on Saturdays last year in June to compensate for longer wait time.

    Click here to find the list of other DMV locations.

