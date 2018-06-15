Some DMVs to Open on Saturdays in Bay Area

Tired of waiting in those long lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles? Or maybe you just don't even have time to even go to the DMV on the weekdays.

You're in luck.

Some DMV offices around the Bay Area and the state will start to open on Saturdays this weekend to compensate for longer wait time. They will be open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The offices will be open on June 23 as well as this Saturday.

Appointments are recommended but not required for Saturday service, the department said. Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on Saturdays.

The offices in the Bay Area that will be opened are in:

Concord

Hayward

Novato

Oakland (Claremont Ave.)

Pleasanton

Redwood City

San Francisco

San Jose Driver License Processing Center

Santa Clara

Santa Rosa

