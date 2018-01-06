Approved retailers in San Francisco started selling marijuana for recreational use on Saturday, prompting people to line up early to buy pot. Christie Smith reports.

Outside the Apothecarium on Market Street, a line was seen down the block and wrapped around inside.

Jonathan Apodoca was one of the many that lined up on the first day retailers in the city can legally sell marijuana to recreational customers -- those who are not medical patients. Apodoca said he was in line to purchase edibles.

Eliot Dobris, head of community outreach for Apothecarium, said workers will be explaining a range of product and how to safely use them.

"We are seeing a lot of first timers or people who haven't used marijuana maybe since college," Dobris said.

Apothecarium also offered a special for the occassion. Customer who brought their mom to the business received 20 percent off their purchase.

"It's our way of saying dispensaries are safe respectable places you can feel proud to bring your mom."