San Francisco Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault Pleads Not Guilty

By Bay City News

Published at 8:28 PM PST on Jan 12, 2018

    San Francisco police officer, Justin McCall, was arrested Monday for sex crimes after a months-long investigation, according to SFPD.

    A San Francisco police officer accused of sexually assaulting a person while they were unconscious last year was arraigned in court this afternoon, where he entered a plea.

    Justin McCall, a 30-year-old San Francisco resident, pleaded not guilty to sexual penetration of an unconscious person and sexual penetration by a foreign object, prosecutors said.

    McCall, a four-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the Sept. 6 incident.

    That same month, the police department's Internal Affairs Criminal Division investigated the allegations and he was placed in a non-public contact position, police said.

    McCall is currently suspended without pay, according to police.

    He remains out of custody on $200,000 bail, prosecutors said.

