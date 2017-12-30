San Francisco Police Department is planning to have plenty of officers ready to keep crowds safe during the New Year’s Eve fireworks show launching from a barge near the ferry building at the Embarcadero. Sergio Quintana reports.

Police officials will be mobilizing extra officers as a precaution after the arrest of Everitt Jameson, the 26-year-old man from Modesto accused of trying to put together a terrorist plot attack at Pier 39.

During a news conference Friday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said there is no current credible threat to the public, but officials are asking people to sign up for the city’s safety alerts to be sent to their phones, just in case. Residents of San Francisco or visitors can sign up to get emergency text message alerts for the evening by texting the phrase NYESF17 to 888-777.

People are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and take note of emergency exits, call 911 or talk to a police officer if they see something suspicious and make plans ahead of time for where to meet members of your group if you get separated.

Officials are reminding residents that fireworks are prohibited in San Francisco and are encouraging everyone to come out and join in the celebration.