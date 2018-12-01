San Francisco’s Angler Named Best New Restaurant in America - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco’s Angler Named Best New Restaurant in America

By NBC Bay Area

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco’s Angler Named Best New Restaurant in America
    @anglersanfrancisco/Instagram
    Seafood restaurant Angler in San Francisco has topped off Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America 2018.

    Seafood restaurant Angler in San Francisco has topped off Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America 2018.

    Located in the Embarcadero, Angler is the first San Francisco restaurant to break the top three sports in the magazine since 2015.

    Holding 100 seats, Angler first opened its doors less than two months ago offering affordable options ranging from $12 to $28 appetizers as well as $34 fried rabbit and $60 whole chicken dishes.

    Esquire’s drinks editor Jeff Gordinier who awarded Angler the top spot described the restaurant as "an Avalon of pleasure and ease."

    "Go while you’re still alive," Gordinier wrote.

    Two other San Francisco restaurants made the top 20, Bar Crenn at No. 12 and Che Fico at No. 17.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices