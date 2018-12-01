San Francisco’s Angler Named Best New Restaurant in America

Seafood restaurant Angler in San Francisco has topped off Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America 2018.

Located in the Embarcadero, Angler is the first San Francisco restaurant to break the top three sports in the magazine since 2015.

Holding 100 seats, Angler first opened its doors less than two months ago offering affordable options ranging from $12 to $28 appetizers as well as $34 fried rabbit and $60 whole chicken dishes.

Esquire’s drinks editor Jeff Gordinier who awarded Angler the top spot described the restaurant as "an Avalon of pleasure and ease."

"Go while you’re still alive," Gordinier wrote.

Two other San Francisco restaurants made the top 20, Bar Crenn at No. 12 and Che Fico at No. 17.