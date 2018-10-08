San Jose Dentist Office Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

A South Bay dentist on Monday morning found a terrifying message of hate outside her office. Jessica Flores reports. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Dr. Mohsena Ahmad said she believes the racist symbols around her office parking lot happened because of her race and religion.

Ahmad moved into her San Jose office three months ago and recently put up signs. She took cell phone video on Monday of the racist graffiti she found etched into her parking lot, which included a swastika and what appears to be the letters KKK.

"I was stunned, I was shaken. I was also petrified," she said. "And I felt targeted because my last name people can easily recognize I am a Muslim."

Ahmad called police, who are now investigating what happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Mohsena Dentist Practice on Camden and Union avenues.

Surveillance cameras captured a man walking around the lot at that time wearing a patriotic shirt that says "USA."

"I am American. My kids are American," Ahmad said. "Never have I felt this way, never."

Ahmad said the only other time she felt attacked for her religion was after 9-11, a day she said left her shattered. Her cousin was a victim who died in the Twin Towers.

Ahmad moved to the United States from Bangladesh, eventually becoming a US citizen -- an identity she holds proudly just like her name. She said a racist vandalism will not change that.

"I love this country better than you do," Ahmad said, referring to the person responsible for the vandalism.