Authorities are searching for a man who burglarized his parents home in San Jose on Wednesday, stole a shot gun and left behind a 20-page manifesto where he threatened to attack people and police in San Francisco.

A family in San Jose said they came back home from vacation to find that their estranged son, Dustin Hamilton, stole their shot gun and left a manifesto saying he wants to come to San Francisco and kill as many people as he can



The family said that their shotgun was missing and a revolver was also missing.

They also found a binder with a 20-page manifesto on their kitchen table where the son says that he hates San Francisco police.



Hamilton, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic, is reportedly off his medicine. He is known to frequent the area of Bryant and Delancy streets in San Francisco.

San Jose police said officer reponded to a report of a burglary in the 1600 block of Husted Ave. in San Jose around 10:14 p.m. in San Jose. After investigating, they founf that Hamilton stole firearms from a residence "and made threats to kill people in San Francisco and any law enforcement personnel." The San Jose Police Department immediately notified the San Francisco Police Department and both agencies are actively conducting follow-up investigation to locate the suspect.

San Jose Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hamilton for burglary, threats and firearms possession. In addition, Hamilton has two outstanding felony warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.



