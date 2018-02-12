San Jose Fire Destroys Home, Displaces at Least 4 - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Fire Destroys Home, Displaces at Least 4

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Firefighters battle flames and sparking downed power lines Monday night at a house fire in San Jose. (Feb. 12, 2018)

    Firefighters on Monday evening responded to a house fire in East San Jose that also involved downed live wires, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

    The fire started about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of North 34th Street, fire officials said. Fire crews arrived to find the structure fully involved, and the live wires were creating life safety hazards.

    Firefighters had the flames knocked down with 30-40 minutes, officials said.

    Four to five people were believed to be displaced, and at least one dog was outstanding, fire officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

