San Jose may have led the way, but the city's plan to essentially buy out PG&E and into a customer-owned utility has received a huge boost of support. Scott Budman reports.

San Jose may have led the way, but the city's plan to essentially buy out PG&E and into a customer-owned utility has received a huge boost of support.

Nearly two dozen political leaders from all over Northern California are signing on in hopes of creating an offer PG&E can't refuse.

The letter sent to the the governor's desk makes it clear: leaders from Sacramento to Santa Cruz said they're on board with San Jose's plan to essentially take over the utility and keep the lights on.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Public Utilities Commission was signed by more than a dozen other mayors and political leaders, saying PG&E should be turned into a customer owned utility.

"We need a utility to emerge from this bankruptcy that is able to deliver power safely and reliably to our residents," Liccardo said.

Among those voicing their support, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who weighed in on social media with the following tweet: "Power is too valuable and critical to be for people to have it be influenced by investor decisions."

They want to change PG&E into a cooperative, pooling their cities collective resources to take over the utility. But PG&E has been quick to dismiss the idea, releasing a statement saying "We study and analyze each proposal. However, PG&E's facilities are not for sale, and changing the structure of the company would not create a safer operation."

Several customers on Tuesday told NBC Bay Area they are ready for change.

Mayor Sam Liccardo acknowledges that the plan, if approved, would cost billions of dollars and require lots of work to improve the power structure. He also says the support of other leaders makes those kinds of things possible.