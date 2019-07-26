San Jose Police Officer Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Officer Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

By Diana San Juan

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Police Officer Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges
    Sunnyvale Police Department

    A San Jose Police Department officer was arrested by the Sunnyvale Police Department on drug and firearm-related charges Friday, officials said.

    Officer John Tompkins, 48, was arrested after an investigation that stemmed from a traffic stop, police said.

    Daniel Ochoa, 47, was reportedly stopped and arrested for sales of narcotics and while officers investigated him, Tompkins was identified as an additional suspect.

    A search warrant issued for Tompkin's residence in Sunnyvale resulted in the discovery of firearms and illegal narcotics, police said.

    He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for two felony charges of possession of narcotics and firearms and two misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics, police said.

    Both Sunnyvale police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigated the criminal violations and with the cooperation of the San Jose Police Department, Tompkins was arrested. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices