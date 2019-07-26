San Jose Police Officer Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

A San Jose Police Department officer was arrested by the Sunnyvale Police Department on drug and firearm-related charges Friday, officials said.

Officer John Tompkins, 48, was arrested after an investigation that stemmed from a traffic stop, police said.

Daniel Ochoa, 47, was reportedly stopped and arrested for sales of narcotics and while officers investigated him, Tompkins was identified as an additional suspect.

A search warrant issued for Tompkin's residence in Sunnyvale resulted in the discovery of firearms and illegal narcotics, police said.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for two felony charges of possession of narcotics and firearms and two misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics, police said.

Both Sunnyvale police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigated the criminal violations and with the cooperation of the San Jose Police Department, Tompkins was arrested.