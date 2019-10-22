San Jose Police Searching For Child Molestation Suspect

San Jose police are trying to track down a child molester and on Tuesday released a sketch of the suspect who they say victimized a 13-year-old girl multiple times.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man 60-70 years old who is suspected of molesting the girl between August and September on a popular trail in South San Jose.

The suspect approached the victim about five times during that span while she walked her dog on the Los Alamitos Trail between Harry Road and Camden Avenue in San Jose's Almaden Valley, police said. The incidents occurred during the morning and early evening hours.

Each time, the suspect approached and engaged the teen in conversation about her dog, and during the last three interactions, the suspect inappropriately touched the girl, police said.

The man was described as age 60 to 70, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, balding with white hair, and weighing about 175 to 200 pounds. He has yellow crooked teeth and speaks with an accent, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect should contact Detective Sgt. Sean Pierce of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigations Unit at 408-537-1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.