San Jose Police Searching for Suspects in Crime Spree

San Jose was hit by a slew of carjackings, muggings and robberies Tuesday night in what police are describing as a crime spree. And the suspects are still on the run. Ian Cull reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

In the latest crime, at about 9 p.m., witnesses said they saw four armed men get out of a red pickup truck at an intersection in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood and rob a man at gunpoint. The suspects demanded his wallet then got back into the truck and sped out of the neighborhood, nearly hitting two women who just exited their car, witnesses said.

San Jose police were responding to call after call Tuesday evening. Just before the armed robbery, there was a reported carjacking in West San Jose, where suspects stole a BMW SUV at gunpoint. The suspects ended up crashing into a white sedan on Menker, near San Jose City College, police said.

A neighbor's surveillance video shows the SUV enter the neighborhood, and the suspect appears to hop out of the car as it's still moving and just before it crashes. He then jumps into another vehicle that drives away from the scene.

It's not clear whether the two incidents were connected, and police and witnesses had no descriptions, other than the red pickup, of the suspects in either crime.