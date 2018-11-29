San Jose Police to Hold Gun Buyback Program Saturday

In an effort to reduce gun violence, San Jose police, along with city, county and state leaders, will be conducting a gun buyback program Saturday at the department's South San Jose facility, SJPD announced in a release Thursday.

Residents will be able to turn in unwanted firearms in exchange for cash at the substation at 6087 Great Oaks Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said.

Those who turn in handguns, rifles and shotguns will get $100 each, and those turning in assault weapons will receive $200. Participants are required to transport the unloaded weapons in the trunk of a vehicle. No walkups and no ammunition will be accepted, police said.

Guns collected will be checked for lost or stolen status, and if applicable, will be returned to their legal owners, police said. All other weapons will be destroyed.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese will be among the officials on hand during the event.

For more information, contact Lilia Sandoval Guerrero at Lilia.SandovalGuerrero@SanJoseCa.gov or call 408-535-4928.