San Mateo Police Bolster Patrols After Rash of Auto Burglaries

By Stephen Ellison

Published 22 minutes ago

    Police in San Mateo were stepping up patrols Monday night after a string of auto break-in burglaries occurred overnight.

    A total of 14 vehicles had their windows smashed, and items such as electronics, money and bags were stolen, police said. The burglaries occurred in the areas of Ottwa Street and Trollman Avenue on the east side of San Mateo, as well as the areas of Flores Street, Ivy Street and Fourth Avenue on the west side of the city, police said.

    Patrols in the affected areas will increase, the department said.

    Police urge residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles, even if the vehicle is parked in a driveway.

    Anyone who witnesses a burglary or other crime in progress should call 911 or 650-522-7700, if the information is delayed.

