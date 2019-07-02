Watch as masked suspects break into a jewelry store in San Rafael and steal items.

San Rafael police are searching for a group of suspects who busted into a downtown jewelry store and stole several items from the business.

The break-in and robbery happened around 3:20 a.m. on June 23 at Villa Jewelers, which is located at 1307 4th Street, according to police.

A surveillance camera inside the jewelry store captured the masked suspects break the store's front glass door, smash a number of jewelry cases in a matter of seconds and flee the scene with a number of items in hand. The heist was over in about one minute.

The suspects fled the scene in what was described as a gold Mercedes, according to police.

Police said the jewelry store heist could be connected to others in the Bay Area.

"Through our investigation, we have learned that the manner in which this crime was committed matches several other crimes from other jewelry stores in the Bay Area," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.